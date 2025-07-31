How much house $1 million buys you in Williamsport

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Williamsport. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
860 Vallamont Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $898,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,778
- Price per square foot: $115
- See 860 Vallamont Dr, Williamsport on Redfin.com
1231 Windfield Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $889,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,848
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 1231 Windfield Dr, Williamsport on Redfin.com
688 Sylvan Dell Rd, South Williamsport
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,207
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 688 Sylvan Dell Rd, South Williamsport on Redfin.com
26 E Village Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $739,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,444
- Price per square foot: $512
- See 26 E Village Dr, Williamsport on Redfin.com
1290 Windfield Dr, Williamsport
- Price: $656,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,474
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 1290 Windfield Dr, Williamsport on Redfin.com
2603 Northway RD Ext, Williamsport
- Price: $654,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,635
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 2603 Northway RD Ext, Williamsport on Redfin.com
1601 James Rd, Williamsport
- Price: $599,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,210
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 1601 James Rd, Williamsport on Redfin.com
15 Hemlock Rd, Williamsport
- Price: $565,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,590
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 15 Hemlock Rd, Williamsport on Redfin.com
1100 Campbell St, Williamsport
- Price: $525,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,796
- Price per square foot: $77
- See 1100 Campbell St, Williamsport on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.