Local couple charged with taking nearly $250K for unfinished home improvement work

A local couple is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished home improvement work.

Online court records show Robert and Nellie Hoose are each facing several charges out of North Huntingdon Township.

According to the criminal complaint, a family contracted with the Hooses’ company, R.W. Home Regenerations LLC, to build an addition to their home in the summer of 2025.

The initial price was $165,990, but it ended up soaring to $247,470. Robert Hoose allegedly recommended new work four different times, requiring a “100% deposit up front” from the victims.

Nellie Hoose would occasionally stop by and collect the checks for her husband, the victims said.

Eventually, the victims learned through social media and other contacts that Robert Hoose had entered some form of “rehab” in December of 2025. He then laid off his workers and started selling his materials.

A week before, he’d allegedly convinced the victims to spend another $16,000 on a new roof for the addition and their home.

Construction halted when Hoose stopped working, and he would no longer answer phone calls, the victims claim.

The victims reportedly paid $247,000, but only about 15% of the work was ever completed. They claimed their home “has been left in a state of disrepair and that the work previously performed has been left to the elements, causing both waste and elevated utility bills,” the complaint says.

Since the investigation began, police say, two other families have come forward with similar allegations against R.W. Home Regenerations LLC.

Robert Hoose is charged with making false statements to induce agreements for home improvement services and theft by failing to make required disposition of funds.

Nellie Hoose is charged with receiving advance payments for services and failing to perform, as well as criminal conspiracy — theft by failing to make required disposition of funds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group