New concern emerges for Steelers with Broderick Jones

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

For the first time, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones gave an update on his recovery from a devastating season-ending neck injury last year.

“Recovery is good. I feel fine, just getting back to it,” Jones said at OTAs on Wednesday.

There’s another concern that has emerged with Jones’ injury, however. Jones has lost a significant amount of weight due to not being able to lift.

Jones, who just recently was cleared to participate in lifting, doesn’t look like an offensive lineman right now.

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