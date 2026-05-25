Man, woman charged after police chase on I-70

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a police chase happened on I-70 in Washington County.

According to information shared by the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, the chase happened on May 22.

Troopers reported a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt failed to yield on I-70 westbound near mile marker 23.7 in South Strabane Township, prompting a pursuit.

The chase continued until the Cobalt crashed near Exit 21. That’s when, police say, Terrence Boyd, 38, of Washington, took off on foot. Troopers caught up with him and took him into custody. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest on foot, DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

Nikki Lash, 41, of Bentleyville, was also charged. Police said she gave them a false ID.

Boyd and Lash were taken to the Washington County Jail.

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