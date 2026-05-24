Emergency crews respond to reports of overturned boat in Youghiogheny River, officials say

Emergency crews responded to reports of an overturned boat in the Youghiogheny River on Sunday, officials say.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the river off Ramcat Road in Henry Clay Township at 1:11 p.m.

Multiple people were reported to be in the water, including some children, the supervisor says. The exact number was not immediately available.

All of the people are now out of the water, the supervisor says. An unknown number were taken to the hospital, with at least one going by medical helicopter.

The Great Allegheny Passage was closed during the incident, but has since reopened to foot and bike traffic.

Channel 11 is actively working to find out more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

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