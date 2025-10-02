How much house does $500,000 buy you in Gettysburg?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Gettysburg?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Gettysburg right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

99 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $465,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,694

- See 99 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

33 Chinkapin Dr, New Oxford, PA 17350

- Price: $479,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,440

- See 33 Chinkapin Dr, New Oxford, PA 17350 on Redfin.com

6927 York Rd, Abbottstown, PA 17301

- Price: $465,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,632

- See 6927 York Rd, Abbottstown, PA 17301 on Redfin.com

59 Birdseye Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $489,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,637

- See 59 Birdseye Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

90 Mcintosh Ln, Aspers, PA 17304

- Price: $464,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,082

- See 90 Mcintosh Ln, Aspers, PA 17304 on Redfin.com

303 Puma Dr, Hanover, PA 17331

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,577

- See 303 Puma Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com

183 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316

- Price: $495,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,415

- See 183 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com

144 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316

- Price: $470,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,997

- See 144 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com

899 Shrivers Corner Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,290

- See 899 Shrivers Corner Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,101

- See 460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

42 E Lincoln Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,767

- See 42 E Lincoln Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

80 Herrs Ridge Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $486,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,054

- See 80 Herrs Ridge Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

13 Connie Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,775

- See 13 Connie Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320 on Redfin.com

32 Walnut Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,750

- See 32 Walnut Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320 on Redfin.com

90 Knoxlyn Orrtanna Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,190

- See 90 Knoxlyn Orrtanna Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

179 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325

- Price: $495,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,074

- See 179 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

178 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325

- Price: $464,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,976

- See 178 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

138 Ledger Dr, Hanover, PA 17331

- Price: $485,725

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,976

- See 138 Ledger Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com

Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 7, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $464,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,877

- See Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 7, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

318 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,860

- See 318 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

198 Amber Vw, East Berlin, PA 17316

- Price: $498,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,767

- See 198 Amber Vw, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com

2518 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,596

- See 2518 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325

- Price: $491,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- See Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

Tbb W Aster Way, Straban Township, PA 17325

- Price: $481,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,805

- See Tbb W Aster Way, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

118 New Vista Way, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,733

- See 118 New Vista Way, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325

- Price: $476,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,733

- See Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

23 Highland View Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $465,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,733

- See 23 Highland View Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

Tbb Highland Way, Straban Township, PA 17325

- Price: $471,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,645

- See Tbb Highland Way, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

3631 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325

- Price: $475,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 924

- See 3631 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com

