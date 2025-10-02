How much house does $500,000 buy you in Gettysburg?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Gettysburg?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Gettysburg right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
99 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,694
- See 99 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
33 Chinkapin Dr, New Oxford, PA 17350
- Price: $479,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,440
- See 33 Chinkapin Dr, New Oxford, PA 17350 on Redfin.com
6927 York Rd, Abbottstown, PA 17301
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,632
- See 6927 York Rd, Abbottstown, PA 17301 on Redfin.com
59 Birdseye Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $489,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,637
- See 59 Birdseye Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
90 Mcintosh Ln, Aspers, PA 17304
- Price: $464,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,082
- See 90 Mcintosh Ln, Aspers, PA 17304 on Redfin.com
303 Puma Dr, Hanover, PA 17331
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,577
- See 303 Puma Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com
183 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316
- Price: $495,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,415
- See 183 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com
144 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316
- Price: $470,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,997
- See 144 Jessica Dr, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com
899 Shrivers Corner Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,290
- See 899 Shrivers Corner Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,101
- See 460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
42 E Lincoln Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,767
- See 42 E Lincoln Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
80 Herrs Ridge Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $486,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,054
- See 80 Herrs Ridge Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
13 Connie Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,775
- See 13 Connie Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320 on Redfin.com
32 Walnut Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,750
- See 32 Walnut Trl, Fairfield, PA 17320 on Redfin.com
90 Knoxlyn Orrtanna Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,190
- See 90 Knoxlyn Orrtanna Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
179 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325
- Price: $495,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,074
- See 179 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
178 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325
- Price: $464,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,976
- See 178 Audubon Dr, Cumberland Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
138 Ledger Dr, Hanover, PA 17331
- Price: $485,725
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,976
- See 138 Ledger Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com
Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 7, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $464,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,877
- See Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 7, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
318 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,860
- See 318 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
198 Amber Vw, East Berlin, PA 17316
- Price: $498,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,767
- See 198 Amber Vw, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com
2518 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,596
- See 2518 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325
- Price: $491,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
Tbb W Aster Way, Straban Township, PA 17325
- Price: $481,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,805
- See Tbb W Aster Way, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
118 New Vista Way, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,733
- See 118 New Vista Way, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325
- Price: $476,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,733
- See Tbb Woolgrass Ln, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
23 Highland View Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $465,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,733
- See 23 Highland View Ln, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
Tbb Highland Way, Straban Township, PA 17325
- Price: $471,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,645
- See Tbb Highland Way, Straban Township, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
3631 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Price: $475,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 924
- See 3631 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.