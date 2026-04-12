Police investigate brawl involving juveniles on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus caught on video

PITTSBURGH — A video making the rounds online is now at the center of a police investigation.

A spokesperson says Pittsburgh Regional Transit is aware of a video on social media showing a “fight involving several juveniles” on one of its buses.

It happened in the 300 block of Centre Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, the spokesperson says.

The video shows a number of people yelling at each other inside a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. Then, one person punches another, and a brawl breaks out before people move out of the bus.

Port Authority police are now working with Pittsburgh police to identify those involved.

“We want to be absolutely clear: this type of behavior will not be tolerated on our system. The safety of our riders and operators is our top priority, and actions like this are unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.

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