Pittsburgh police detective bitten by dog during pursuit, dog shot & killed

PITTSBURGH — A dog was shot and killed by Pittsburgh police officers after officials say it bit a detective during a pursuit.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers and detectives were called to the 100 block of Knox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. for a complaint from an apartment building’s owner.

Detectives arrived to find a man with an outstanding warrant. The spokesperson says he fled into the building, and officers pursued.

During the pursuit, a dog escaped from the apartment that the suspect had entered, and it reportedly began attacking officers.

The dog bit a detective on the arm, causing multiple puncture wounds, the spokesperson says. An officer then fired at the dog, which died from its injuries.

Medics took the detective to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

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