Ongoing rodent issues lead to another consumer alert for Pittsburgh minimart

A minimart in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was issued a second consumer alert in as many months.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued an alert against Adan Market 2, located on E Warrington Avenue in Allentown, after a reinspection on April 8.

A report stated that inspectors found over a dozen violations at the market during the reinspection and noted that none of the violations spotted during an inspection in March, which also resulted in a consumer alert, were corrected.

Per the report, the inspector found chewed and adulterated food despite an employee claiming they checked for pest adulteration daily. The inspector called the market’s pest control inadequate, citing a lack of traps and monitoring devices in the back of the store and "too many to count droppings which were uncleaned since the previous inspection."

Other issues inspectors listed in the report include a lack of professional trash removal, which they say is leading to “hoarding of trash,” clutter in the back of the store, and expired food for sale.

Adan Market 2 will be reinspected in 10 days. If all violations aren’t corrected by then, the store may be ordered closed.

Click here to read the full inspection report.

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