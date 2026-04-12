Firefighters rescue injured fisherman trapped on riverbank

EMSWORTH, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a fisherman who became trapped on a riverbank Saturday night.

The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company says they responded to the riverbank near Emsworth Lock and Dam around 9:45 p.m. Saturday after learning of the injured and trapped fisherman.

Once on scene, firefighters say they found an elderly man about 20 feet over a rocky hillside.

First responders were able to quickly pull the man up the hillside, where he was transferred to the care of medics.

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