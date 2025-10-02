How much house does $500,000 buy you in Philadelphia?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Philadelphia?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Philadelphia right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

5213 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141

- Price: $499,900

- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,648

- See 5213 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141 on Redfin.com

50 E Johnson St, Philadelphia, PA 19144

- Price: $499,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,129

- See 50 E Johnson St, Philadelphia, PA 19144 on Redfin.com

6243 Carpenter St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

- Price: $500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,962

- See 6243 Carpenter St, Philadelphia, PA 19143 on Redfin.com

5207 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

- Price: $499,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,260

- See 5207 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143 on Redfin.com

423 E High St, Philadelphia, PA 19144

- Price: $500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,760

- See 423 E High St, Philadelphia, PA 19144 on Redfin.com

6317 Baynton St, Philadelphia, PA 19144

- Price: $499,990

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,240

- See 6317 Baynton St, Philadelphia, PA 19144 on Redfin.com

257 E Sharpnack St, Philadelphia, PA 19119

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,969

- See 257 E Sharpnack St, Philadelphia, PA 19119 on Redfin.com

505 Fernwood Ave, Folsom, PA 19033

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,647

- See 505 Fernwood Ave, Folsom, PA 19033 on Redfin.com

8450 Pine Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19111

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- See 8450 Pine Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19111 on Redfin.com

3738 Brandywine St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

- Price: $499,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,296

- See 3738 Brandywine St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 on Redfin.com

1220 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,918

- See 1220 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com

1306 Swarthmore Ave, Folsom, PA 19033

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,704

- See 1306 Swarthmore Ave, Folsom, PA 19033 on Redfin.com

3861 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,617

- See 3861 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132 on Redfin.com

3634 Rosemont Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,304

- See 3634 Rosemont Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 on Redfin.com

9825 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19115

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,376

- See 9825 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 on Redfin.com

923 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,600

- See 923 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com

6324 Shelbourne St, Philadelphia, PA 19111

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,782

- See 6324 Shelbourne St, Philadelphia, PA 19111 on Redfin.com

741 N 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,072

- See 741 N 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 on Redfin.com

2248 Earp St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,151

- See 2248 Earp St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 on Redfin.com

3187 S 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,152

- See 3187 S 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 on Redfin.com

147 Wyndmoor Rd, Havertown, PA 19083

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,530

- See 147 Wyndmoor Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 on Redfin.com

246 E Springfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,870

- See 246 E Springfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Redfin.com

635 N 13Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,183

- See 635 N 13Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 on Redfin.com

2423 Madison Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19146

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 884

- See 2423 Madison Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19146 on Redfin.com

1919 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,176

- See 1919 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 on Redfin.com

1812 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,100

- See 1812 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 on Redfin.com

449-57 E Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,204

- See 449-57 E Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 on Redfin.com

