How much house does $500,000 buy you in Philadelphia?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Philadelphia?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Philadelphia right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
5213 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141
- Price: $499,900
- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,648
- See 5213 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141 on Redfin.com
50 E Johnson St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,129
- See 50 E Johnson St, Philadelphia, PA 19144 on Redfin.com
6243 Carpenter St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,962
- See 6243 Carpenter St, Philadelphia, PA 19143 on Redfin.com
5207 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,260
- See 5207 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143 on Redfin.com
423 E High St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,760
- See 423 E High St, Philadelphia, PA 19144 on Redfin.com
6317 Baynton St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
- Price: $499,990
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,240
- See 6317 Baynton St, Philadelphia, PA 19144 on Redfin.com
257 E Sharpnack St, Philadelphia, PA 19119
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,969
- See 257 E Sharpnack St, Philadelphia, PA 19119 on Redfin.com
505 Fernwood Ave, Folsom, PA 19033
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,647
- See 505 Fernwood Ave, Folsom, PA 19033 on Redfin.com
8450 Pine Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19111
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- See 8450 Pine Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19111 on Redfin.com
3738 Brandywine St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,296
- See 3738 Brandywine St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 on Redfin.com
1220 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,918
- See 1220 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com
1306 Swarthmore Ave, Folsom, PA 19033
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,704
- See 1306 Swarthmore Ave, Folsom, PA 19033 on Redfin.com
3861 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,617
- See 3861 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132 on Redfin.com
3634 Rosemont Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- See 3634 Rosemont Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 on Redfin.com
9825 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19115
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,376
- See 9825 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 on Redfin.com
923 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,600
- See 923 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 on Redfin.com
6324 Shelbourne St, Philadelphia, PA 19111
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,782
- See 6324 Shelbourne St, Philadelphia, PA 19111 on Redfin.com
741 N 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,072
- See 741 N 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 on Redfin.com
2248 Earp St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,151
- See 2248 Earp St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 on Redfin.com
3187 S 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,152
- See 3187 S 20Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 on Redfin.com
147 Wyndmoor Rd, Havertown, PA 19083
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,530
- See 147 Wyndmoor Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 on Redfin.com
246 E Springfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,870
- See 246 E Springfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 on Redfin.com
635 N 13Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,183
- See 635 N 13Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 on Redfin.com
2423 Madison Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 884
- See 2423 Madison Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19146 on Redfin.com
1919 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,176
- See 1919 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 on Redfin.com
1812 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,100
- See 1812 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 on Redfin.com
449-57 E Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,204
- See 449-57 E Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.