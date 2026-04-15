Verona police ask for help finding missing man

VERONA, Pa. — The Verona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing resident.

Lamont Lee Bowe, 58, was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say friends and family are concerned about his well-being.

Bowe is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Police believe he was wearing black-and-white sweatpants and a white T-shirt when he was last seen.

He was driving a red 2011 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania registration MRG6605.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911.

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