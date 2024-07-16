11 Investigates Exclusive: Man found unresponsive in police custody, family searching for answers

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Questions are swirling after a local father was found unresponsive in police custody and then died days later.

The man was identified as Timothy Vong, 31, of Glassport.

His family is grieving his loss and preparing to lay him to rest Wednesday.

“He always brightened up the room,” said Vong’s younger cousin Alan Nguyen. “We love him so much.”

Vong’s family said he was protective, hard-working, a father to a 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter and had a sense of humor that was infectious.

“He’d be at his own funeral making us laugh, you know, if he could.” Nguyen said. “To me, he’s my cousin, but we didn’t just lose a cousin. We lost a father. We lost an uncle. We lost a brother.”

Vong was taken off life support on July 10, five days after police said he was injured in a fight. Investigators said he was hit in the face.

At his visitation in Blawnox Tuesday, some friends and family wore t-shirts showing Vong’s picture and a call for justice in his death.

The family wonders if Vong was taken to the hospital sooner if he would still be alive.

West Mifflin police requested Allegheny County Police investigate the death as an outside agency. That request was made three days after Vong was found unresponsive in a cell at the police department.

The West Mifflin police chief has not answered questions and told 11 Investigates he will not comment until county police finish their investigation.

County police released initial details Monday, saying Vong was hit in the face by a person who dropped him off at a Unimart in West Mifflin. A manager at the convenience store told Channel 11 they already handed surveillance video from the store over to police.

West Mifflin police picked Vong up near the convenience store around 3 a.m., after receiving at least one report of an intoxicated man trying to get into a home.

Family members believe Vong was looking for help. They said he had no phone or wallet on him, was wearing no shirt and one shoe and had a visible head injury.

Vong spent the night in a holding cell at the West Mifflin police station. According to the department’s website, the cells are used for “detention, holding for transportation, and ‘sobering up’.”

The information released by county police Monday made no mention of West Mifflin police or a medic checking on Vong between the time he was placed in the cell and when he was found unresponsive the next afternoon. According to county police, West Mifflin officers checked on Vong at 12:30 p.m. and realized he was unresponsive.

Vong was declared brain-dead three days later. He was taken off life support on July 10.

The medical examiner has ruled Vong’s death a homicide. So far, no charges have been filed.

“All we do is just try to stay together as a family and keep our heads up,” Nguyen said, adding that he plans to help take care of Vong’s children. “I think first and foremost, we probably just want closure. But if justice has to be served, then so be it.”

Allegheny County police said their investigation is ongoing and requested anyone with information contact its tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. County police said they are consulting with the district attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges.

