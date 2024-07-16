First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Allegheny County this year

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — The first human case of West Nile Virus this year has been reported in Allegheny County.

The person who tested positive lives in the area of Baldwin Borough and reports frequent outdoor exposure in the county, the Allegheny County Department of Health said. They had a fever and weakness and was hospitalized.

In addition to being the first reported case in Allegheny County in 2024, it is also the first case in Pennsylvania this year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has set up additional mosquito traps in the Baldwin area as part of its West Nile surveillance efforts.

According to the CDC, between 70 and 80 percent of people who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms and are not impacted. Approximately 20 percent who become infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

The ACHD urges residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by removing standing water in yards, making sure that open windows and doors have screens and using insect repellent on exposed skin, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know has West Nile virus should consult a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

For more information on the West Nile virus, including frequently asked questions about prevention, symptoms, and transmission, visit the CDC’s webpage on the disease.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group