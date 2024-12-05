11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh police recruits involved in ‘Blackout Wednesday’ brawl

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that as many as five Pittsburgh police recruits were involved in a fight outside a bar on the South Side.

It happened late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning on Carson Street. It was the night before Thanksgiving which is known as “Blackout Wednesday.” It’s considered one of the biggest party nights of the year.

Sources told 11 Investigates that the recruits, who were not working at the time, got into a physical altercation on the sidewalk.

The fight was also captured on city surveillance cameras and Pittsburgh police were called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said no one was hurt and no charges have been filed.

The internal investigation will determine if the recruits should face disciplinary issues.

Recruits are considered on a probationary status and they are not represented by the Police Officers’ Union.

The city currently has three academy classes with a total of 70 recruits.

They are attempting to bolster the ranks as the number of city police officers has dropped to approximately 700 sworn officers.

During the previous administration there were more than a 1,000 officers on the streets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group