Partial collapse at American Legion building in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH — A wall collapsed at an American Legion building in Troy Hill Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Police, no one was injured during the collapse on Hatteras Street and no one was inside.

Public Safety Officials said that they are not planning to close off the street because the damage is to the back of the structure and is not a hazard to vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections is aware of the collapse and we have reached out to them through the Mayor’s Office.

We are waiting on their response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group