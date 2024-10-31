11 Investigates: More vanishing road signs discovered on major Pittsburgh-area highways

PITTSBURGH — Exclusive new information tonight about our investigation into vanishing road signs.

Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter exposed the safety problems months ago, and now there are more.

After our report, several viewers contacted us about more problematic signs.

“It makes you want to go and check your glasses,” one driver said.

Tonight on 11 at 11, What traffic engineers blame and when the signs will be replaced

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW













©2024 Cox Media Group