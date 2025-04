NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A sinkhole is swallowing up a local alleyway!

Neighbors tell Channel 11 it’s been happening for months.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Addison Albert hears the growing concerns neighbors have and why the city has refused their help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group