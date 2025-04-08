Allegheny County, Pittsburgh library card holders can get free admission to several attractions

If you have an Allegheny County or Pittsburgh library card, you’ll be able to get into over a dozen Pittsburgh attractions for free this summer.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District is bringing back its RAD Summer Staycation free-admission program for a second year.

Some free admission offers have already begun appearing on RADPass.org, and more attractions will begin posting their offers in May and June. RAD Pass users are encouraged to check back, particularly on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“RAD is for everyone, and we want all of Allegheny County to know that their Regional Assets are opening their doors,” said Dusty Elias Kirk, RAD Board Chair. “We received such positive feedback about last year’s Staycation program that we couldn’t wait to bring it back for another year. Whether you return to an old favorite or explore a new destination, you’re invited to use your Allegheny County library card to enjoy the best of Pittsburgh.”

According to a release, RAD Summer Staycation reservation spots will be added regularly through August 2025. Users are asked to read offers carefully, as some attractions offer 2-packs or 4-packs for admission.

The following institutions are currently making offers available on RADPass.org:

Carnegie Museum of Art

Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Carnegie Science Center

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

The Frick Pittsburgh

Mattress Factory

National Aviary

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

These institutions will begin to make offers available in the coming months:

Heinz History Center

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum

RAD Pass offers can be booked and redeemed by following a four-step process:

Log in to RADPass.org with your Allegheny County library card number and PIN.

Browse for passes by date or by venue.

Reserve your pass.

Print your RAD Pass or download it to your mobile device.

