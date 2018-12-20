0 2 weeks after power line falls on home, couple still waiting for help

TRAFFORD, Pa. - For weeks, a power line has dangled on a Westmoreland County couple's home after a garbage truck took out part of the pole.

It's a safety hazard, but Ken and Katie Marx have nowhere to go.

"I want Ken and Katie to get back home as fast as possible. I want them to be safe. I agree, they shouldn't be living there. It's a hazard," said Eric Wallace, owner of Wallace Trailer Park.

The issue started when the garbage truck got tangled up with the wires above the Trafford mobile home.

When that happened, it pulled other wires down on top of the mobile home, including an entire utility pole, making it unsafe for anyone to be inside.

The Marxes called their insurance company after the incident, and the adjustor didn't mince words.

"She got out of her car, she took one look and said, 'Why are you still living here? This is a hazard,'" Ken Marx said.

That was on Dec. 6.

With Christmas fast approaching, the Marx family is still unsure when they will be able to get back inside and they say answers from Waste Management have been hard to come by.

A spokeswoman for the company sent this statement:

"We were just made aware the claimants insurance carrier recommended the family temporarily move out for safety concerns. Our insurance company and Waste Management team is dedicated to resolving this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused."

"I firmly believe Waste Management could have been out here, talked to some people and got some things moving," Ken Marx said.

Wallace is using his own money for the work to get started, a process that will begin on Dec. 26.

A spokesperson for Waste Management said they are working with their insurance company and will provide reimbursement for any expense connected to the displacement.

