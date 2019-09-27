PITTSBURGH - Less than two weeks before the 2019 Three Rivers Regatta was scheduled to start, the Regatta's Board of Directors started to realize they would likely have to cancel the annual summer event.
In emails 11 Investigates obtained, board members appear to have first sounded the alarm on potential problems on Friday, July 26. That's when board Chairman John Bonassi sent an email in all caps calling for an emergency board conference the next day.
Emails showed frantic plans to try to move the event to the North Shore before it was eventually canceled Tuesday, July 30.
On Channel 11 News at 5:45, 11 Investigates looks at when county officials and board members first realized there was a problem and how the event fell apart so quickly.
