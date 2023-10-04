Channel 11 Investigation into social security overpayments getting results in nation’s capital

PITTSBURGH — A Channel 11 News Investigation is getting results in the nation’s capital. Just weeks after we exposed billions of dollars in overpayments to people on social security and demands to pay the money back, the agency’s acting commissioner is ordering a review of all overpayment procedures and policies.

11 Investigates has heard from dozens of folks who have received overpayment letters from the Social Security Administration demanding they pay back thousands or tens of thousands of dollars.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., what a federal agency says will fix the overpayment outrage.

