PITTSBURGH - A man fighting for our country is also in a fight with the city of Pittsburgh.
Officer Shelby Neidig beat Shane McGuire over a Halloween prank when he was 16. The off-duty officer chased down McGuire and beat him after he rang his doorbell and ran in 2012.
In 2017, a federal jury awarded McGuire – who is now serving in the U.S. Navy overseas – $125,000. The jury ruled that Neidig used excessive force.
And two years later, the city is still refusing to pay. The city contends that it is not responsible for the actions of the officer because he was off-duty at the time, but the teen’s attorney disagrees.
On Tuesday, both sides squared off in court.
“We have a young man who's over in Afghanistan serving this country,” said Attorney Tim O’Brien, who is representing McGuire. “He can't be here and the city. He's fighting for us and the city is here fighting against him and preventing him from getting justice.”
