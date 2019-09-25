  • How can a local school bus driver charged with sending porn to students be allowed to drive again?

    Updated:

    A local school bus driver who was arrested on pornography charges was allowed to drive kids again.

    When 11 Investigates learned that driver faced similar charges several years ago, we started digging.

    So how did he pass a background check? And could this happen in any local community?

    The answers, on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:45 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories