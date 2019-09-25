WHITAKER, Pa. - Police in Whitaker and neighboring communities are warning people to be on alert after a woman was attacked while riding her bike.
Police told Channel 11 this happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Great Allegheny Passage under the Rankin Bridge.
A man attacked the woman from behind and attempted to rape her, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Police said she was riding her bike when the man – who has not yet been identified – snuck up from behind and threw her to the ground. The attacker then jumped on top of the woman, exposed himself and tried to pull her sweatpants down.
According to investigators, the woman punched the man several times in the groin and was able to break free.
Whitaker police, along with neighboring agencies, searched along the trail for the suspect, while drones from West Mifflin searched overhead.
The officers combed the area for two hours, but they have not been able to find the attacker.
Police said the victim was released from the hospital, but the man is still at large.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.
