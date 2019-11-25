0 How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year

Your air conditioner is probably the last thing on your mind right now, but that needs to change. A new law that's about to go into effect could have you feeling the heat this summer.

"At the present time, the price of Freon has risen dramatically," said Staab & Sons service manager Michael Staab. "I will say that, over time, those supplies will diminish and we can expect that."

So what is this new law? It bans Freon -- known as R-22. It's one of the key refrigerants in air conditioners.

The Environmental Protection Agency ruled it's bad for the environment and is replacing it with a more eco-friendly refrigerant.

"The date is coming up (Jan. 1) when the United States can no longer manufacturer or import it," said Staab.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Freon can still be used on older units until it runs out. Staab said R-22 typically goes into ones made before 2010. He's stocked up on it for now.

"My discussion with my distributors, I don't expect to be running out of it next year," said Staab. "Unless you have a leak, then you don't … you're not going to have to deal with the cost of putting this type of Freon in."

Staab said the average AC unit lasts about 12 years, so if you have an older unit and it's working fine, you could be OK for a while. But if it breaks, you're not.

TRENDING NOW:

Staab believes this could be the first of many pushes to phase out Freon.

"Everyone just needs to keep aware going forward, as there are restrictions that are being talked about for 2023," said Staab.

His best advice is to know what's happening and plan now so you're not caught off guard sweating it out in the summer with a costly upgrade.

These changes with Freon should not impact your vehicle, as a different refrigerant is used in trucks and cars.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.