Local breast cancer patient’s push for life-saving treatment

Tonight at 5:30 p.m., 11 Investigates is following up with a local cancer patient. Cami McDonald is fighting stage four breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2018 and relapsed in the 2020.

She spent much of the last several weeks fighting with her insurance about coverage of a potentially life-changing drug. Her doctors told 11 Investigates that it is McDonald’s best treatment option.

We shared McDonald’s heartbreaking story in September.

Her cancer has a rare gene mutation, known as an ALK mutation. That mutation makes a drug, designed to treat lung cancer, a perfect fit.

McDonald showed great progress when she was taking a sample of the drug for one month. But once the sample ran out, she learned Medicare would not cover it.

Without insurance coverage, doctors estimated the medication would cost McDonald between $10,000 and $50,000 each month.

“We can see with our eyes when she was coming into our clinic that her disease was responding,” AHN Dr. Sarah Miller said.

Miller, her team and McDonald filed request after request and appeal after appeal. Then she reached out to 11 Investigates.

“I want to be here for my family. I want to live my life,” McDonald said through tears.

11 Investigates has an exciting update on McDonald’s story. Watch tonight at 5:30 p.m. only on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group