0 Watch out, drivers! Cost of hitting a deer is on the rise

You’re more likely to hit a deer now than the rest of the year, according to AAA.

"It's not the one that you've seen, you need to be worried about the ones that you haven't seen," Pennsylvania Game Commission Education Supervisor Patrick Snickles said.

It's breeding season and, with deer on the move, drivers need to watch out. More of them are out there getting in the way of cars, and body shops are busy.

"It never stops. I mean, it's all summer long," Jeff Critchlow, owner of Critchlow Auto Body, said. "It's all the time. I mean, this time of year you have more of an increase."

Critchlow said his crew does at least five repairs a month from deer damage.

"A drivable vehicle is $1,500 to $3,500, but the ones that are towed can be up to $12,000," Critchlow said.

AAA East Central spokesman Jim Garrity said at AAA, the average deer collision claim is about $3,500.

That's the average, meaning it could be higher.

So, why so pricey?

New technology in cars is more expensive, so those parts are more expensive to repair.

You've heard it before, but it's worth a reminder: Slow down, pay attention, and when you see one deer, there are usually more.

Also, check your insurance coverage. Collision doesn't cover deer damage, but comprehensive does.

