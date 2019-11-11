  • Jason Momoa attends Steelers game at Heinz Field

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Throne," attended the Steelers game at Heinz Field on Sunday.

    Momoa posted photos with Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and former Steelers stars on Instagram, captioning the post with, "STEELERS NATION @steelers is blowing my mind i'm in love with pittsburgh what a town mahalo to all the amazing people who make it feel like home. aloha j"

    Related Headlines

    The Steelers also posted a video of Momoa at Heinz Field.

    Momoa is in Pittsburgh filming for a new Netflix movie called "Sweet Girl." They will be filming at PNC Park this month. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories