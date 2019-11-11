PITTSBURGH - Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Throne," attended the Steelers game at Heinz Field on Sunday.
Momoa posted photos with Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and former Steelers stars on Instagram, captioning the post with, "STEELERS NATION @steelers is blowing my mind i'm in love with pittsburgh what a town mahalo to all the amazing people who make it feel like home. aloha j"
The Steelers also posted a video of Momoa at Heinz Field.
👋 Jason Momoa‼️ pic.twitter.com/LPy3efnpPb— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 10, 2019
Momoa is in Pittsburgh filming for a new Netflix movie called "Sweet Girl." They will be filming at PNC Park this month.
