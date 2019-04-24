  • Japan's newest pop-up museum is dedicated to poop

    There's a new pop-up museum in Japan dedicated to poop. But what you're envisioning is probably wrong. 

    It's all colorful, cute and pop design poop at the pop-up museum. It's called the Unko Museum. Unko is Japanese for poop. The museum is located just south of Tokyo. 

    So far, nearly 10,000 people have visited in the first week alone. 

    The Unko Museum will be open through early August.
     

     

