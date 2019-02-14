Japanese women rebel against Valentine's Day tradition

In Japan, there's a decades-old tradition that women give chocolates to all the men they know on Valentine's Day.
Female workers in the island nation are expected to give "Giri Choco," known as obligation chocolates, to male coworkers on Feb. 14. They are also expected to buy "Honmei Choco" for someone they love or have a crush on. But these days, Japanese women are rebelling against that custom.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Elusive African black leopard caught on camera
- Major renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village
- VIDEO: Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A recent survey found that nearly two thirds of Japanese women, 65 percent, say they will only be buying Valentine's Day chocolate for themselves. Only 35 percent say they will be giving chocolates to their male colleagues.
Japan consumed nearly $5.5 billion worth of the chocolate in 2017, and Valentine's Day now accounts for a quarter of Japan's yearly chocolate sales.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}