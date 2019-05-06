Jay Kay selling custom Mini with automated minibar in trunk

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, England - A British music star is selling his unique Mini Cooper at auction and it comes with a very special feature.
Jay Kay, best known for fronting the British jazz-funk band Jamiroquai, is putting his extravagant Mini Cooper up for auction May 11.
Reportedly nicknamed "Chuckles," the car comes with an automated minibar in the trunk.
The deep red Mini also features red velvet curtains, a bespoke red leather interior and a red disco light.
"There's nowhere it goes where it doesn't attract a little crowd of people because it's such a cute little thing, you know, and inside we have a little sort of red light which gives this kind of a red glow. So you've got these crushed velvet curtains, you know, it's like a French boudoir inside. But it's a lot of fun, it's very rock 'n' roll," said Kay.
Kay has a prized collection of automobiles at his 80-acre Buckinghamshire estate, located west of London.
Silverstone Auctions says the car is listed as a "no reserve" item, meaning it could sell for any amount on the day, but due to the profile of the car, it is estimated it will sell for approximately $26,000.
