0 Pennsylvania man reels in record-breaking flathead catfish

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A fisherman from Lancaster County now holds the state record for flathead catfish according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The agency said 54-year old Jeff Bonawitz from East Lampeter Township reeled in a 50-pound, seven ounce monster catfish in the Susquehanna River in early April.

The Fish and Boat Commission said following a 25-minute fight, Bonawitz hauled the catfish into his boat from about 22 feet of water using a live bluegill as bait on 25-pound monofilament line.

“We had already caught several 30 pounders to that point, so it had been a good day,” said Bonawitz, who was fishing with his friend, Bryan Bruce of York. “We were running low on bait, so I decided to use the biggest bluegill we had left. I had a bite and let the fish toy with it for a few minutes. When I finally pulled, it just bent the rod straight down. I could tell it was big. It kept hanging down deep and when it finally came up to the top, we thought it might be a mermaid. I’ve fished the Susquehanna for years and I’ve never caught anything quite like it.”

The Commission said Bonawitz kept the record-breaking fish alive in an aerated container at his home before weighing it the next day.

“It was such an amazing fish,” said Bonawitz. “I thought the best thing to do was put it back so that maybe the next guy could catch it. I have a feeling this record may not last very long.”

Bonawitz released the fish the next day back into the Susquehanna River, according to the Fish and Boat Commission. The agency said fish are only judged by weight, and must exceed the previous state record by at least two ounces.

