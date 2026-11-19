Fiona the hippo, whose premature birth in 2017 and tenacious fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation, has died, the Cincinnati Zoo announced on Thursday.

Veterinarians and staff tried for days to help the hippo safely digest and pass a knit cap she swallowed, but the efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Nile Hippopotamus swallowed the hat on Nov. 8 after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air and a ceiling fan deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through an opening above the area’s viewing windows. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said it was an accident.

Fiona captivated and inspired fans worldwide after she was born six weeks premature in January 2017, weighing 25 pounds (11.34 kilograms) less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. As millions followed her recovery and progress online, her popularity grew and inspired books, clothing and even a marriage proposal in front of her exhibit.

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Fiona was well-loved by children. Parents are navigating how to share the news

Samantha Haines, a mother in St. Petersburg, Florida, said she initially kept the news that Fiona had swallowed a hat from her 10-year-old daughter, who loves hippos, because she “didn’t want to worry her.” But she told her daughter about Fiona’s death Thursday.

Haines said they cried together for about 20 minutes before she told her daughter she could add her Fiona-themed ornaments to the Christmas tree in her room. When her daughter emerged, she was distracted by a book about dragons and didn’t want to talk about the hippo.

“I think she just needs a distraction right now,” Haines said. “We have recently experienced a heavy death in the family and have been on the roller coaster of the grieving process already.”

Psychologists and grief specialists say when animals die, the experience can provide opportunities for parents to help children understand death and navigate difficult emotions, including grief.

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Ohio governor calls Fiona ‘a true icon’

Gov. Mike DeWine posted on X that he and his wife were saddened to hear news of the beloved hippo’s death.

“She captured the hearts of Ohioans and those around the world, bringing joy to millions,” DeWine said. “Our hearts are with the staff of the Cincinnati Zoo and everyone who loved her. She will be deeply missed.”

Some leave work early to pay respects

Yolanda Gould from Florence, Kentucky, said outside the Cincinnati Zoo that she is feeling “a little devastated today.” She had kept up with Fiona since the hippo was born.

Gould works in Covington, just across the river from Cincinnati, and she and others in her office left work early after learning of Fiona’s death. Cincinnati has an “incredible bond” with Fiona because of “what she’s been through,” Gould said.

“I think she’s taught us all to be resilient,” she added. “I’m feeling incredibly sad for us to lose her as a community, but also for all of the staff and everyone here that has just really poured their lives into helping her.”

Gould especially loved watching videos of Fiona eating watermelon. She said she owns a shirt that features the text, “hippos make me happy.”

Harambe: Another famous departed Cincinnati Zoo animal

The 17-year-old gorilla, who was shot and killed in May 2016 after a 3-year-old boy got into his enclosure, became an online cultural phenomenon following his death.

Remembrances began soberly, with a “Justice for Harambe” petition seeking to hold the boy’s mother responsible for his death. The county prosecutor determined there was no cause for charges.

Over time, Harambe showed up in tongue-in-cheek online petitions to rename the hometown Cincinnati Bengals, to add his face to Mount Rushmore and to put him on the dollar bill. He grew the angel wings and halo of a deity in social media memorials.

Harambe has also shown up regularly in satirical social media posts. “Never Forget,” read some posts accompanying the gorilla’s photo superimposed on the U.S. flag. He has also surfaced in comedians’ acts.

Harambe’s legacy has endured over the past decade. In May, the White House posted a photo of Harambe on social media, writing, “An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline.”

Zoo visitors mourn the underdog

Amy Haacke, a special educator from Dayton, Ohio, said outside the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday that she’s been a “huge fan” of Fiona since the hippo was born because she likes underdogs.

“We were coming here anyway, but it kind of means a lot to be here,” Haacke said. “We were here when she was first born and, I guess, now we’re here when she’s gone.”

Haacke said that she uses her Fiona the hippo books in her classroom and that she owns three Fiona shirts.

“It’s just really sad to see her gone,” Haacke said. “I thought she was gonna make it. I saw the video of her sniffing coffee this morning and I was hopeful.”

Zoos have options once a large animal dies

Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said generally when zoo animals die, an autopsy will be conducted, with samples, biopsies or cultures taken to determine what happened. Typically, this process is done the same day as the animal’s death, or shortly after, as fresher remains can provide better answers, Hawkins said.

Afterwards, some will cremate the animal, some will render the animals for fertilizer and some will bury the animal depending on local regulations.

Disposal is sure to happen quickly given the difficulty of refrigerating an animal Fiona’s size.

The spirit of Fiona lives on

A woman who was leaving the Cincinnati Zoo with a bag from the gift shop gave a stuffed Fiona the hippo plush to a young boy who brought flowers for the memorial.

The woman did not wish to be interviewed by media.

Many visitors of all ages have brought flowers to the zoo as they pay their respects.

Fiona’s death can be an opportunity to teach kids about grief

For many children, Fiona’s death may be their first experience with losing an animal they have grown to love, even if they never met her in person. Psychologists and grief specialists say these moments can provide opportunities for parents to help children understand death and navigate difficult emotions.

"People are so adverse to talking about death and grief, but it is the one thing that is guaranteed: We are all going to die. We need to be open to talking about that," Deirdra Flavin, CEO of the National Alliance for Children's Grief, previously told AP.

Experts recommend using clear, age-appropriate language to explain that Fiona died and will not be coming back. Phrases such as “went to sleep” can confuse or frighten younger children.

Remembering Fiona through drawings, photographs, favorite videos or stories about her life can also provide comfort and a sense of closure. Such activities can help children celebrate the joy Fiona brought to others while beginning to understand that death is a permanent, but natural, part of life.

Fiona the hippo was a ‘symbol of resilience’ for Cincinnati

A city resident who lives just a mile from the zoo said she rushed over after receiving a text alert about Fiona the hippo’s death, stopping to buy poster board for a memorial along the way.

“She’s ours. Fiona belongs to Cincinnati, and she belongs to everyone,” said Lauren Worley, who remembered the beloved hippo as a symbol of resilience after her difficult start in life.

Inside the zoo, Worley described a somber but celebratory atmosphere, with strangers embracing one another and sharing memories of Fiona.

“It was super somber, but also just good memories of Fiona,” she said.

A zoo at the epicenter of internet culture

After the Cincinnati Zoo euthanized Harambe, a gorilla who had the misfortune of a small child falling into his enclosure, the Cincinnati Zoo faced mockery and backlash. The zoo even briefly deleted its Twitter account after the gorilla was euthanized.

Fiona’s birth — and improbable survival — was a public relations coup for the zoo. She was a source of hometown pride, decorating local bakery cookies and adorning T-shirts, and drew lines that snaked around the zoo.

Fiona was also the subject of memes that spread across the internet and became a symbol of body positivity and hope.

Other zoo animals have also died from eating foreign objects

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Zoo visitors leave flowers by Fiona the hippo statue

Cincinnati Zoo visitors and Fiona the hippo fans have started leaving flowers and cards by the statue outside the zoo entrance on Thursday.

The zoo’s Festival of Lights started Thursday evening, allowing visitors extended hours to visit the former home of the globally beloved hippo.

Ohio’s Democratic governor-elect calls Fiona a ‘beloved icon’ in the state

Dr. Amy Acton described Fiona in a social media post as “one of Cincinnati’s most beloved icons” who captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

“Her story brought joy, hope, and a little extra magic to our state,” Acton said.

Surgery would have been a major logistical challenge for many reasons, specialists said

Hippos have a digestive system that would make Fiona’s situation tricky, Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said before her death was announced.

“They have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants — sort of like a cow — but they don’t regurgitate and chew cud like a cow does. Those multiple chambers, tissue folds, fluid, and digesting food easily ‘hide’ the hat, making removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers very difficult,” Kottwitz said.

In order to find the hat, multiple incisions might be needed during a very long surgery, he said. But hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick in places. Hippos also really need access to water, and Fiona would have needed to be kept out of the water for several days post-surgery to allow any incisions to heal, he said.

Fiona fans commiserate on social media

Comments flooded in Thursday on a Facebook fan page for Fiona, with people expressing a mix of sadness and frustration.

Some posters urged people to avoid directing their anger at the family of the zoo visitor who flung the knit hat that landed in Fiona’s enclosure. Others shared happy memories of visiting Fiona throughout their lives.

Cincinnati mayor mourns Fiona’s loss

Mayor Aftab Pureval described Fiona as a symbol of perseverance and joy who brought smiles to many faces.

“Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn’t be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole,” he said in a social media post sharing the news of Fiona’s death.

Fiona became a sensation after Harambe’s death

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature in 2017. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed in 2016 because a child got into his enclosure.

Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla Death (4872x3248, AR: 1.50)

Even without Fiona in ‘Hippo Cove,’ her presence was felt

There's a holiday-themed Fiona statue just outside the entrance to the Cincinnati Zoo, and the gift shop has an entire Fiona-themed wall. It's filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including "A Very Fiona Christmas" and "You've Got This, Fiona."

How did the hat get into Fiona’s enclosure?

Fiona swallowed a knit hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air, at which point a ceiling fan caught and catapulted the hat through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

It was an accident, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Fiona had been cared for around-the-clock before her death

Veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move things along through her digestive tract.

Before she died, Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said.

Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo has died

Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said Monday that Fiona was undergoing care around the clock after swallowing the hat more than a week ago.

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