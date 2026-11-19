CINCINNATI — Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said Monday that Fiona was undergoing care around the clock after swallowing the hat more than a week ago.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for updates. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s animal care team has been working for days to help its beloved hippo Fiona safely digest and pass a knit cap she swallowed.

Veterinarians have been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking will help move things along through her digestive tract.

Grace Brooks, of Cincinnati, and her two children, ages 3 and 5, had Fiona on their minds when they arrived at the zoo Thursday. Her kids have been talking about Fiona at preschool, she said.

“They said she needed to poop, which is, you know, true,” Brooks said with a laugh. “They know all about Fiona, and we have lots of books about her.”

The zoo was mostly empty, though a small crowd was gathered inside the “Hippo Cove,” where two other hippos were swimming.

Even without Fiona in the cove, her presence was felt. There’s a holiday-themed Fiona statue just outside the entrance, and the gift shop has an entire wall filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including “A Very Fiona Christmas” and “You’ve Got This, Fiona.”

Fiona is under close care

Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. She swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and catapulted the hat through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

It was a complete accident, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Veterinarians have sedated her twice to evaluate her condition, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said.

“Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked,” Curley said Wednesday in the latest update on Fiona’s condition. “And they were happy to see her respond.”

Surgery would be challenging

Specialists have told the zoo that surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos, the zoo said.

Hippos have a digestive system that makes Fiona’s situation tricky, said Jack Kottwitz, assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“They have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants — sort of like a cow — but they don’t regurgitate and chew cud like a cow does. Those multiple chambers, tissue folds, fluid, and digesting food easily ‘hide’ the hat, making removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers very difficult,” Kottwitz told The Associated Press in an email.

Surgery is a major logistical challenge for many reasons, he said.

In order to find the hat, multiple incisions might be needed during a very long surgery, he said. But hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick in places. Hippos also really need access to water, and Fiona would have to be kept out of the water for several days post-surgery to allow any incisions to heal, he said.

“Because there is no reliable way to pinpoint whether the hat is in the stomach, intestine, or colon, surgeons may have to carefully explore the entire digestive tract — stomach, intestine and colon — to find it,” Kottwitz said.

Waiting is best for Fiona because she may pass the hat, Kottwitz said. Because a hat isn’t plant fiber, the intestine may be a bit slower moving it out, but that could be OK as long as she is not showing signs of an obstruction, he said.

Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona’s situation is difficult because it is hard to tell exactly where the hat is.

“You just don’t know because you can’t do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses,” Hawkins said.

Zoo animals have died from eating foreign objects

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Veterinarians say a common reason for pet owners to make emergency visits is after their dogs have swallowed balls, toys and strings.

Fiona became a sensation after Harambe’s death

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure.

“I don’t know a lot of hippos, but Fiona’s a star,” said Jay Jones, of Cincinnati, who visited the zoo Thursday. He playfully suggested feeding her some of the city’s famous Skyline chili.

“She’s been through enough. Fiona’s been through it. Gotta pray for her,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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