GLASSPORT, Pa. — A woman was shot in Glassport on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been shot at 3:11 p.m.

Police say the victim walked into the Glassport Police Department with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Investigators later learned the shooting took place on N. Monongahela Avenue. They are working to gather evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

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