Levi Strauss files to go public for the second time

Levi Strauss is preparing to go public for the second time.
On Wednesday the 165-year-old company filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The amount of shares that will be available has yet to be determined. No word on the price range either.
It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker LEVI.
The company first went public in 1971, but in 1985 the descendants of the founder took it private again.
Levi Strauss collected $5.6 billion in revenue last year. That's a 14 percent gain over 2017.
Forbes says the brand is worth $6.4 billion.
The SEC filing says it may raise $100 million by going public, though that figure is regarded as just a placeholder amount.
