Lightning strike kills pair of giraffes in Florida

A lightning strike is being blamed for the death of two giraffes at Florida's Lion Country Safari.
Park officials said on Tuesday tests show one-year-old Jioni and 10-year-old Lily, a male and female giraffe, were killed by lightning.
The pair were found dead after a storm six weeks ago.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- College student uses Snapchat's gender swap feature to catch cop accused of seeking underage hookup
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"The whole team here was devastated and we're still in the mourning process weeks later," said Haley Passeser, a spokesperson for Lion Country Safari.
"There were a lot of tears shed. Some of our keepers had to take some personal time off to process."
Passeser said Lion Country Safari has a lightning detection system, and when the storm rolled through, officials opened up the animal shelter area, which is standard protocol.
It's up to the animals themselves whether they want to seek shelter or stay out in the open.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}