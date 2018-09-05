Lion climbs into car full of tourists

VILNOHIRSK, Crimea - A video released by a safari park in Crimea showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral.
The footage shows the lion, known as Filya, climbing over tourists and cuddling and licking them.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local singer attacked by 3 dogs while delivering package
- Police: Woman charged with killing 2 baby daughters scoured internet for ways to kill
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- VIDEO: Schools taking extra precautions with student athletes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The incident happened weeks after a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.
Taigan Safari Park in Crimea is famous for offering its visitors more proximity to its lions.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}