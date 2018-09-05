  • Lion climbs into car full of tourists

    Updated:

    VILNOHIRSK, Crimea - A video released by a safari park in Crimea showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral.

    The footage shows the lion, known as Filya, climbing over tourists and cuddling and licking them.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The incident happened weeks after a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.

    Taigan Safari Park in Crimea is famous for offering its visitors more proximity to its lions.

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories