LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat

  List of schools dismissing early due to heat

    Over two dozen schools have already announced plans to send students home early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high heat and humidity.

    We're continuing to update our list of schools as they come in to our newsroom:

    • Academy Charter School: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Bethel Park High School: 2 hour early dismissal at 12:28 p.m.
    • Bethlehem-Center School District: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Bishop Canevin High School: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Butler Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal on Tuesday only
    • Central Greene School District: 1 p.m. dismissal
    • Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy: 11:30 a.m. dismissal
    • Conn-Area Catholic School: 11:30 a.m. dismissal Tuesday and Wednesday.
    • East Allegheny School District: Students in grade 7-12 will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m.
    • Environmental Charter School at Frick Park: Closed Tuesday
    • Fort Cherry School District: Early dismissals Tuesday and Wednesday; High school dismissed at 12 p.m. and elementary dismissed at 1:15 p.m.
    • Greensburg-Salem School District: secondary schools at noon and elementary schools at 1:15 p.m.
    • Indiana School District: Elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. 
    • Kentucky Avenue School: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Kiski Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Laurel Highland School District: elementary schools between 12:45 and 1 p.m., middle schools at noon and high schools between 1:45-2 p.m.
    • Leechburg Area School District: 2 hour early dismissal. 
    • McKeesport Area School District: High school will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
    • Mt. Pleasant Area School District: Ramsay, Rumbaugh, Donegal and Norvelt on Sept. 4, 5 and 6

    • Penn Hills School District: Early dismissal announced for Linton Middle School students only at 1 p.m.
    • Penn-Trafford School District: Middle school and elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m.
    • Pittsburgh Public Schools: 2-hour early release schedule for Tuesday.
    • Propel Hazelwood: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Propel Northside: 1:30 p.m. dismissal
    • Provident Charter School: 2 hour early dismissal
    • Riverside Beaver County School District: Operating on a 2 hour early release schedule.
    • Seton LaSalle Catholic High School: 2 hour early release schedule.
    • Sto-Rox School District: 2 hour early release for Jr.-Sr. high school.
    • Shaler Area School District: High school at 11:54 a.m., middle school at 12:15 p.m., elementary school 12:30 p.m. and primary schools 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
    • Sr. Thea Bowman Catholic Academy: Early dismissal at 12:45 p.m.
    • Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District: 2 hour delay
    • Union Area School District: Middle school and high school students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m.
    • St. Sylvester School: 2 hour early dismissal
    • St. Wendelin School: 2 hour early dismissal

