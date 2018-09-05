Local singer attacked by 3 dogs while delivering package

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Penn Township.
The details have been shared on Facebook more than a thousand times.
Tonight on 11 at 11, hear from the woman's boyfriend about what her recovery will entail.
The victim is a UPS worker who was attacked while delivering a package.
