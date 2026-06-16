1 in critical condition after fire at abandoned home in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A person was injured in a fire at an abandoned home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The call for the fire in the 7200 block of Bennett Street came in around 11:17 a.m.

Public safety officials said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire was quickly put under control.

The incident is now under investigation.

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