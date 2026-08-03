Woman dead after Strip District shooting

PITTSBURGH — A woman is dead after she was shot in Pittsburgh’s Strip District late Sunday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of 27th and Liberty Avenue.

Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk, shot in the face.

Those officers performed CPR until medics arrived and took her to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The woman has not been identified yet by the medical examiner’s office.

The spokesperson says three people were detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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