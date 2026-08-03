CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — The drive-thru window at the McDonald’s restaurant in Castle Shannon is still boarded up after police say the suspects broke into the restaurant early Sunday morning.

Employees alerted police when they discovered the damage when opening the restaurant Sunday morning.

Surveillance images obtained by 11 Investigates show the suspects climbing through the drive-thru window after smashing it out.

Suspects in 5 local fast food break-ins arrested in Indiana may be involved in nationwide spree (WPXI/WPXI)

Another image shows one of the suspects wearing a mask.

Suspects in 5 local fast food break-ins arrested in Indiana may be involved in nationwide spree The drive-thru window at the McDonald’s restaurant in Castle Shannon is still boarded up after police say the suspects broke into the restaurant early Sunday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)

But Investigators say they didn’t get anything from this store.

Police believe they knew what they were after.

Castle Shannon Lt. Brian McKeown led the investigation for his department. He says the thieves were meticulous.

“If they find it was too risky for them because it’s going to take them a long time to get into the safe, they’d cut their losses and move to the next one, which is clearly what they did in this case,” said Lt. McKeown.

In addition to Castle Shannon, police say the three men hit fast food restaurants in Peters Twp., Scott Twp., Penn Hills and Monroeville, where they cut open the safe with power tools.

Police say they got money from three of the five burglaries and took off with a total of more than $13,000 in cash.

Using technology like license plate readers, police tracked them to a hotel in the state of Indiana, where police in Greenfield set up early Monday morning surveillance and took them into custody after a short chase.

The suspects’ car eventually crashed, but no one was injured.

Police say they had new equipment and believe they were ready to strike again.

“Protective glasses, new grinder wheels, new gloves, so they were gearing up for another fun night out,” said Lt. McKeown.

Investigators say the suspects are from Houston, Texas, and came to Pittsburgh to commit the crimes.

Then drove west to the state of Indiana, where police believed they planned to break into more fast food restaurants.

Police say they’re also wanted for similar crimes in Kansas and Wisconsin.

Police say they recovered most of the stolen cash.

“The phone call to the victim less than 24 hours later, you’re telling them they’re getting $8,000 back; that literally never happens. 28 years, I don’t think I’ve ever made that phone call; it just feels good to bring closure to people,” said Lt. McKeown.

Castle Shannon police praised police in Greenfield, Indiana, just outside of Indianapolis, and said they responded immediately and without hesitation.

They set up surveillance and eventually took the suspects into custody.

The three suspects will likely be brought back to Pittsburgh to face charges.

Castle Shannon police say they don’t know why the men from Houston, Texas targeted the Pittsburgh area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group