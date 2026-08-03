Aaron Rodgers unleashes on media, COVID critiques, Dr. Fauci

UNITY TWP., Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Aaron Rodgers had some things to get off his chest.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, as the Pittsburgh-native host brought his show to St. Vincent College for Steelers training camp on Monday.

McAfee started by asking a benign question about football, but that’s not where Rodgers wanted to take the conversation, instead going on a minutes-long rant about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I’m gonna plead the fifth, like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci,” Rodgers said in response to McAfee’s opening question. “Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon and you pleaded over 100 times at the White House. What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science. I am science. And you get up there and you can’t answer a question? And how much time did the network spend with that? How much time did they spend on my responses every week? On my vaccination status? On Taylor and Travis’ wedding. Did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci? Nah, I bet they didn’t.”

Rodgers repeatedly criticized the news media, and specifically ESPN, which broadcasts McAfee’s show, also mentioning what he perceived to be a lack of coverage of this offseason’s scandal involving former ESPN personality Dianna Russini.

Rodgers’ feud with the media largely dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was criticized from many angles for refusing to be vaccinated.

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