Retired Brighton Township police captain sentenced for possessing child pornography

A retired Brighton Township police captain and former school resource officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Peter James Benedict, 69, of Beaver, was charged with 11 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and one count of criminal use of a communication facility last year.

Investigators say they found explicit images of children, all appearing to be under the age of 10, on Benedict’s computer.

Back in April, online court records show Benedict pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The other four possession charges and the criminal use of a communication facility charges were dropped.

On July 29, Benedict was sentenced to 15-30 months in the Beaver County Jail for all seven charges, but the sentences run concurrently.

Benedict was given credit for 371 days already served.

There are several other conditions for his sentence, including registering as a sex offender and undergoing a co-occuring diagnostic evaluation, then complying with recommended treatment.

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