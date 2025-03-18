1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into pole in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a pole in Fayette County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. along Route 40 near the Kwik Fill gas station in Menallen Township.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor told Channel 11 that two people were ejected from the car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was flown to a hospital.

Route 40 was shut down for hours but has since reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group