Fayette County coroner urges nationwide ban of ‘gas station heroin’ after accidental overdose

The Fayette County Coroner, Dr. Bob Baker, is urging a nationwide ban on Tianeptine, also known as “gas station heroin,” after the county’s first accidental overdose.

The substance, which is described as opioid-like, is not FDA-approved for any medical use. According to the release, it is highly addictive and can cause severe withdrawal symptoms, like seizures and respiratory depression.

Dr. Baker said the product is sold in vape shops and online, with more popular brands labeled as TD Plus, Neptune’s Fix and Pegasus.

“During my campaign for this office, I promised the community that I would use the information I gather to help prevent accidental deaths. The loss of lives is a serious issue, and we do not take lightly those who have perished because of overdose, accidents or suicide,” Dr. Baker said.

Several states have already banned the product, but Baker said he is recommending a nationwide ban to fast-track legislation in efforts to prevent an epidemic.

Baker said he is working with other agencies to bring awareness to this problem and save lives.

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