Man dead after motorcycle crash in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Duquesne.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Harden Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue at 8:32 p.m. Saturday night.

Neighbors who live in the area say they saw a man get launched off of his motorcycle after crashing into a car.

The windshield of a car was shattered where witnesses say the man landed.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said 33-year-old Ja-Quan Washington, from Homestead, died at a hospital after an incident on Harden and Commonwealth Avenues.

Witnesses say about 100 people were gathering at a home in the area when the crash happened.

Channel 11 reached out to Duquesne police for more information multiple times but has not heard back at this time.

