Giant Eagle issues ground beef recall due to potential plastic fragments in product

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Giant Eagle has issued a voluntary recall for select ground beef for potential small plastic fragments located in the meat.

The recall affects items purchased from the Giant Eagle at 8080 McIntyre Square Drive in Ross Township on Saturday, July 29.

The following products are included in the recall:

Local Beef Ground Beef

Nature’s Basket Ground Beef, 90% Lean 10% Fat

USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Sirloin, 90% Lean 10% Fat

USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Beef, 85% Lean 15% Fat

USDA Choice Certified Angus Ground Round, 85% Lean 15% Fat

Certified Angus Virtually Prime Ground Round

Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Value Pack Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Certified Angus Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Certified Angus Virtually Prime Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Chuck, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Ground Beef, 73% Lean 27% Fat

Value Pack Ground Beef, 73% Lean 27% Fat

The recalled items only apply to the Giant Eagle on McIntyre Square Drive.

Giant Eagle said there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products.

The company also said they will be utilizing its telephone notification process to let Giant Eagle Advantage Card holders know if they purchased the items.

Guests with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

